Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1,295.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN opened at $154.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.