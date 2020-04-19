Anthony P. Walsh Sells 24,984 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 24,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.38, for a total transaction of C$409,237.92.

Anthony P. Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, April 8th, Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total transaction of C$240,520.77.

On Friday, January 24th, Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$568,911.60.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at C$15.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.55. The company has a current ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 79.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.19. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$17.67.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). Analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.