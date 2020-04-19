Greg Strakosch Sells 20,000 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 588,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,456,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $401,486.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Greg Strakosch sold 200 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $4,028.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Greg Strakosch sold 100 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $2,002.00.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $595.04 million, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities research analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

