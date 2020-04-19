Arden Trust Co Purchases New Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,507,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,291,000 after buying an additional 1,381,931 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,072,000 after buying an additional 458,592 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 801,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 233,379 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,234,000.

NYSEARCA IGIB opened at $57.62 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72.

