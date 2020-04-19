National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 346,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth $32,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth $3,504,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 265,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Capital One Financial raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.