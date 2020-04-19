Arden Trust Co Sells 818 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ABN Amro lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra boosted their target price on Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

