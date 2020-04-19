Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4,850.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 106,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,883,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period.

MBB opened at $110.10 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

