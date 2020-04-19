Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 6,536 JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10,002.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000.

JAGG opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

