Allworth Financial LP Sells 478 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 560,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of UTX opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.14.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

