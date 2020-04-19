Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,390,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,311,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.66.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

