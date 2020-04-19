Allworth Financial LP Has $174,000 Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,405 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $642,487,000 after buying an additional 3,130,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,442,000 after buying an additional 902,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,543,000 after buying an additional 143,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,965,000 after buying an additional 1,169,214 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $81,490,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Cfra lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

