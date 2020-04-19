iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 901,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,145 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $49.12 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.