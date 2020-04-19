Arden Trust Co Increases Stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Immunomedics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.