Arden Trust Co Has $196,000 Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,265,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,190,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $57,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,693,000 after acquiring an additional 170,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after acquiring an additional 359,029 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $16.85 on Friday. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $121,018.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,621 shares in the company, valued at $587,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,353.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,749 shares of company stock worth $639,945. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

