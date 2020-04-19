Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,366 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 1.61. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,994,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,815,732.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,942,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,900 shares in the company, valued at $41,893,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,846,675. Insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

