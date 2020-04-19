Arden Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,092 Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

