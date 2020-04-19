Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,181 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 68,159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,517,000 after acquiring an additional 238,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $91.08 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $95.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

