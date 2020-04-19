Allworth Financial LP Purchases 902 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $62.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

