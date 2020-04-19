Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 152.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,584,000 after buying an additional 542,637 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,613,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,589,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,130,000 after acquiring an additional 428,635 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,666,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

