Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,345.20.

AMZN stock opened at $2,375.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,932.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,867.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

