DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 35,170 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dell were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dell by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,395 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Dell by 3,635,585.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth $83,698,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,522,000 after buying an additional 1,338,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,275,000 after buying an additional 1,169,371 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other Dell news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 55,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $2,309,338.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,459.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,207 shares of company stock worth $4,923,660. 14.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $41.51 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.