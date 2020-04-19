DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,277,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 764,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after buying an additional 592,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.78.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.