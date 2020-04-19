Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $112.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

