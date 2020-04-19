DNB Asset Management AS Sells 4,050 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.91.

STZ opened at $162.70 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -903.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total transaction of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.