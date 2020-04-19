DNB Asset Management AS Sells 11,605 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.72.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

