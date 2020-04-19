DNB Asset Management AS Sells 100,605 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100,605 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Allstate by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 27,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Allstate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Allstate by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 707,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,881,000 after buying an additional 39,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.13.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average of $108.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

