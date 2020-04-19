DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.16% of BEST worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,341,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after buying an additional 4,851,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 1,007.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 2,807,272 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 648.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,167,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 1,878,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,076,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 410,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter valued at $10,286,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

Shares of BEST opened at $5.59 on Friday. BEST Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. BEST’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

