Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $509,327,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

