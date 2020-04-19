Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,666,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $256,035.00.

Shares of BGNE opened at $157.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.22. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.28.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Beigene by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Beigene by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Beigene by 660.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Beigene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

