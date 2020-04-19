Arden Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.68. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

