Arden Trust Co Buys Shares of 618 Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 618 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $224.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

