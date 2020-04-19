Andrea Carolan Speers Sells 4,520 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Allworth Financial LP Purchases 902 Shares of WP Carey Inc
Allworth Financial LP Purchases 902 Shares of WP Carey Inc
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stake Lifted by Allworth Financial LP
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stake Lifted by Allworth Financial LP
Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 35,170 Shares of Dell Inc.
DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 35,170 Shares of Dell Inc.
DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in Cardinal Health Inc
DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in Cardinal Health Inc
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report