Andrea Carolan Speers Sells 4,520 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

