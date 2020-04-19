Arden Trust Co Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

