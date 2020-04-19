David L. Grinnell Sells 947 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $402,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David L. Grinnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $388,270.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.05, for a total value of $374,112.35.

SAM stock opened at $403.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $263.36 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.38.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $402.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $451.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $34,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,759 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,636,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after acquiring an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

