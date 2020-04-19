Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Unitil worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTL opened at $54.33 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Unitil Co.
Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Unitil Co.
Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,943 Shares of PJT Partners Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,943 Shares of PJT Partners Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc
Shutterstock Inc Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC
Shutterstock Inc Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A
Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 28,579 Shares of Cryolife Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 28,579 Shares of Cryolife Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report