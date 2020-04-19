Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Unitil worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTL opened at $54.33 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

