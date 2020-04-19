Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Lantheus worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,192.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,708 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Lantheus by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lantheus by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $522.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.50. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.62 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 45.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $28,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $27,850.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $396,760. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNTH. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

