Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.66 Million Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWONA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,248.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

FWONA stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

