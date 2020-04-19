Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 28,579 Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Cryolife worth $12,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cryolife in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRY shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cryolife from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cryolife from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cryolife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

CRY opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $748.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.87, a PEG ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 1.21. Cryolife Inc has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryolife Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryolife news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

