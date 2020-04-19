Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CTS by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:CTS opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $691.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

