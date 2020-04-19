Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.91 Million Holdings in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Standex Int’l worth $12,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Standex Int’l by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Standex Int’l from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of SXI opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Standex Int’l Corp. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $81.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $190.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

