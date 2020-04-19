Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of Astec Industries worth $12,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 205,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after buying an additional 136,912 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $38.20 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.34 million, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

ASTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

