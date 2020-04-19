Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,657 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on EVO Payments from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

In other news, Director David Wayne Leeds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at $365,890.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Garabedian purchased 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $178,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465. Insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

EVOP opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.30. EVO Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

