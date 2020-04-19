Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bandwidth by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,220,673.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,592 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 29,490 shares of company stock worth $2,250,933 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $77.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93. Bandwidth Inc has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 704.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

