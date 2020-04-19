Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $13,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Xperi by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Xperi by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Xperi by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPER. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xperi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $707.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.38. Xperi Corp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.