3,818 Shares in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Purchased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,820 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,199,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,031,000 after buying an additional 1,184,443 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,955 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,926,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Elastic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645,516 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 556,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,352,447.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,445.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,250 shares of company stock worth $4,478,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 0.48. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

