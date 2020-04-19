Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,254.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.02 and its 200 day moving average is $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

