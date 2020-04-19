Zacks: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Given $42.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $42.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 145 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSBC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.18. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,507.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

