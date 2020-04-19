Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,559 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.4% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after acquiring an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1,254.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

