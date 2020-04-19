Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.2% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $282.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,254.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

