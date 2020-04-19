Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Trimmed by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $132,900,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1,696.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,317 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 82.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,496,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $71.80. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 779,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,802,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,662 shares of company stock worth $11,712,365. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura boosted their price objective on Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

